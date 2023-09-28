Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.09

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as low as C$3.02. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 40,215 shares.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$118.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

