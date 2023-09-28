Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 2.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $15.42 on Thursday, hitting $2,556.32. 36,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,296. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,120.00 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,506.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,514.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

