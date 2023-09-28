Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 6,014,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,429. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

