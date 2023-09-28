Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

STX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 1,046,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,068. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.