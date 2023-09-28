Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

TSN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 994,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.