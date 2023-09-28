Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 625 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.92. 543,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,480. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

