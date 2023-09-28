Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.63. 135,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,701. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

