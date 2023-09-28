Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 745,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

