Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Edenred in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 3,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Edenred has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

