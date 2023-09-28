Efforce (WOZX) Hits Market Cap of $13.08 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

