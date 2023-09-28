Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,580 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 420,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.