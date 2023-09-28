Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Elders Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDESY remained flat at $21.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Elders has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

