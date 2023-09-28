Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Elders Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDESY remained flat at $21.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Elders has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.53.
Elders Company Profile
