Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in September

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,640. Elemental Altus Royalties has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.