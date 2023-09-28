Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in September

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,640. Elemental Altus Royalties has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
