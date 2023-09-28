Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.91. 1,104,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,026. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.