Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in September

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Encavis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Encavis Price Performance

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.09. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

