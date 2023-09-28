Encompass Health’s (EHC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

EHC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 223,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

