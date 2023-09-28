Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

ETCC stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Thursday. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

