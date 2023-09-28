Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of ENZN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
