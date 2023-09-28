ERC20 24 Hour Volume Tops $683.16 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $683.16 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,052.60 or 1.00070773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01072455 USD and is up 40.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $468.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

