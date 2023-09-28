Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CUYTY. Barclays upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

