Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 1,172,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

