Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 1,306,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,414. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

