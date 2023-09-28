Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

