Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,210. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

