Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 333.8% in September

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 333.8% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.8 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

EUTLF stock remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

