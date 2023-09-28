Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Evolva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELVAF remained flat at C$2.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05. Evolva has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.75.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

