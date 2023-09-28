Exeter Resource (TSE:XRC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Exeter Resource Corporation (TSE:XRC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XRA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.85. Exeter Resource shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
Exeter Resource Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93.
Exeter Resource Company Profile
Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.
