F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of F & M Bank stock remained flat at $20.25 during trading hours on Thursday. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.