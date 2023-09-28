Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF stock traded up $11.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $838.02. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $864.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $825.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.