Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $530.70 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

