Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Farmmi Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,743. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

