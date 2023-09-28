Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,335. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

