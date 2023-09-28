Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $177.30 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $177.30 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,913,233 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

