Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 18,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Free Report ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

