Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FITBO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 18,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
