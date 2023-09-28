Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 54,119 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,119,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869,355. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

