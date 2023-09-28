Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

