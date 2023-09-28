Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,838,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,766. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

