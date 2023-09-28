FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Up 253.3% in September

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yew Poh Leong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $179,794. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of FingerMotion in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

FNGR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. FingerMotion has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

