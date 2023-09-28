First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.87. 64,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

