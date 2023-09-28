First Bancorp Inc ME Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 87,011 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,604. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

