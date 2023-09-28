First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 1,280 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVOO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,483. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

