First City Capital Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,631. The company has a market cap of $291.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

