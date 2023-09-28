First City Capital Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $546.94. 686,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,439. The stock has a market cap of $519.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.54 and a 200 day moving average of $452.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,565,827. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

