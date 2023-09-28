First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 692,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,417. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

