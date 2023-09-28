First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FAM remained flat at $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
