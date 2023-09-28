First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.