First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.