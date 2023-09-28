First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 341.0% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 341.0% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,008,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,232,000 after buying an additional 1,075,744 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 160.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 536,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 330,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 288,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

