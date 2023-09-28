Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 1,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

