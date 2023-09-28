FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 1,307.4% in September

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 1,307.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

SKOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,726. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

