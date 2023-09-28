Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Down 4.4%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.71. 23,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 62,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

